StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Experian                                2711.00       +7.49%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     281.00       +5.01%
Rightmove                                523.80       +4.09%
Dcc                                     6367.00       +4.04%
Ocado Group                             2020.50       +3.59%
Land Securities Group                    532.50       -5.28%
Taylor Wimpey                            138.05       -4.99%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           3898.00       -4.88%
Barratt Developments                     481.20       -4.41%
Whitbread                               2834.00       -3.74%

FTSE 250
Ninety One                               208.80      +11.24%
Marks And Spencer Group                   93.54       +9.02%
Playtech                                 249.75       +8.12%
Hyve Group                                15.64       +7.57%
Hochschild Mining                        213.50       +7.34%
Unite Group                              728.50       -6.72%
Frasers Group                            258.10       -6.42%
Shaftesbury                              518.25       -6.28%
Micro Focus International                423.85       -6.14%
Gcp Student Living                       114.00       -5.47%

FTSE 350
Ninety One                               208.80      +11.24%
Marks And Spencer Group                   93.54       +9.02%
Playtech                                 249.75       +8.12%
Hyve Group                                15.64       +7.57%
Experian                                2711.00       +7.49%
Unite Group                              728.50       -6.72%
Frasers Group                            258.10       -6.42%
Shaftesbury                              518.25       -6.28%
Micro Focus International                423.85       -6.14%
Gcp Student Living                       114.00       -5.47%

AIM
Origo Partners                             0.15      +34.78%
AFC Energy                                21.23      +29.61%
Jersey Oil And Gas                        85.50      +28.57%
Echo Energy                                0.72      +26.09%
Velocys                                    4.20      +23.53%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -40.00%
Oxford Technology 3 VCT                   35.00      -34.58%
Better Capital                            21.50      -15.69%
Newmark Security                           1.00      -13.04%
Aeorema Communications                    18.00      -12.20%

Overall Market
Lamprell                                  18.53      +59.74%
Origo Partners                             0.15      +34.78%
AFC Energy                                21.23      +29.61%
Jersey Oil And Gas                        85.50      +28.57%
Echo Energy                                0.72      +26.09%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -40.00%
Oxford Technology 3 VCT                   35.00      -34.58%
Better Capital                            21.50      -15.69%
Newmark Security                           1.00      -13.04%
Aeorema Communications                    18.00      -12.20%