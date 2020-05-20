FTSE 100 Experian 2711.00 +7.49% Rolls-Royce Holdings 281.00 +5.01% Rightmove 523.80 +4.09% Dcc 6367.00 +4.04% Ocado Group 2020.50 +3.59% Land Securities Group 532.50 -5.28% Taylor Wimpey 138.05 -4.99% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 3898.00 -4.88% Barratt Developments 481.20 -4.41% Whitbread 2834.00 -3.74% FTSE 250 Ninety One 208.80 +11.24% Marks And Spencer Group 93.54 +9.02% Playtech 249.75 +8.12% Hyve Group 15.64 +7.57% Hochschild Mining 213.50 +7.34% Unite Group 728.50 -6.72% Frasers Group 258.10 -6.42% Shaftesbury 518.25 -6.28% Micro Focus International 423.85 -6.14% Gcp Student Living 114.00 -5.47% FTSE 350 Ninety One 208.80 +11.24% Marks And Spencer Group 93.54 +9.02% Playtech 249.75 +8.12% Hyve Group 15.64 +7.57% Experian 2711.00 +7.49% Unite Group 728.50 -6.72% Frasers Group 258.10 -6.42% Shaftesbury 518.25 -6.28% Micro Focus International 423.85 -6.14% Gcp Student Living 114.00 -5.47% AIM Origo Partners 0.15 +34.78% AFC Energy 21.23 +29.61% Jersey Oil And Gas 85.50 +28.57% Echo Energy 0.72 +26.09% Velocys 4.20 +23.53% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -40.00% Oxford Technology 3 VCT 35.00 -34.58% Better Capital 21.50 -15.69% Newmark Security 1.00 -13.04% Aeorema Communications 18.00 -12.20% Overall Market Lamprell 18.53 +59.74% Origo Partners 0.15 +34.78% AFC Energy 21.23 +29.61% Jersey Oil And Gas 85.50 +28.57% Echo Energy 0.72 +26.09% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -40.00% Oxford Technology 3 VCT 35.00 -34.58% Better Capital 21.50 -15.69% Newmark Security 1.00 -13.04% Aeorema Communications 18.00 -12.20%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
