Interim Result

22/05/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

22/05/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

29/05/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

02/06/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

04/06/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

10/06/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)



Final Result

25/05/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

28/05/2020 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)

01/06/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

02/06/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

02/06/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

02/06/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

03/06/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

03/06/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)

04/06/2020 Helical Bar PLC (HLCL)

04/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

04/06/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

09/06/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)

11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

17/06/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

17/06/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)



AGM / EGM

22/05/2020 SDX Energy Inc. (SDX)

22/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)

22/05/2020 One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP)

22/05/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

22/05/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

26/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)

26/05/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

26/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)

26/05/2020 Xpediator PLC (XPD)

26/05/2020 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

26/05/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)

26/05/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

26/05/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

26/05/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

26/05/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

26/05/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

26/05/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)

27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)

27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)

27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

27/05/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)

27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)

27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)

27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)

28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)

28/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)

28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)

28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)

29/05/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

29/05/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

29/05/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)

29/05/2020 TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (PBLT)

29/05/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)

29/05/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

29/05/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)

29/05/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)

30/05/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)

01/06/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

01/06/2020 Blackbird Plc (BIRD)

01/06/2020 Intu Properties (INTU)

01/06/2020 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)

02/06/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

02/06/2020 e-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)

02/06/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

03/06/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)

03/06/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)

03/06/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

03/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)

03/06/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)

03/06/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)

04/06/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)

04/06/2020 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)

04/06/2020 Georgia Capital Plc (CGEO)

04/06/2020 Calisen Plc Ord Gbp0.01 Wi (CLSN)

04/06/2020 Compagnie De St-Gobain (COD)

04/06/2020 Centralnic Group Plc (CNIC)

04/06/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

04/06/2020 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc (GHG)

04/06/2020 Cluff Natural Resources PLC (CLNR)

05/06/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

05/06/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)

05/06/2020 Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM)

08/06/2020 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)

08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)

08/06/2020 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)

09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc (NOG)

09/06/2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)

10/06/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc (FLO)

10/06/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)

11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc (ALFA)

11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)

11/06/2020 Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN)

11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)

11/06/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)

11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group Plc (XSG)

11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)

12/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

12/06/2020 Katoro Gold Mining Plc (KAT)

15/06/2020 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)

16/06/2020 Altus Strategies Plc (ALS)

16/06/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)

16/06/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

16/06/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

16/06/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

17/06/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)

17/06/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)

17/06/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

17/06/2020 Pelatro Plc (PTRO)

17/06/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)

18/06/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

18/06/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)

18/06/2020 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

18/06/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)

18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)

18/06/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)

19/06/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)

19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

19/06/2020 JKX Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

22/06/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

22/06/2020 Saga (SAGA)



Ex-Dividend

28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)

28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)

28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)

28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)

28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)

28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)

28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)

28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)

28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)

28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)

28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)

28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

01/06/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)

01/06/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

03/06/2020 Cnooc Ltd Cnooc Sponsored Adr Representing 100 Ord (0A2C)

04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

04/06/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)

04/06/2020 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)

04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)

04/06/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)

04/06/2020 Bank Of America Corp Bank Of America Ord Shs (0Q16)

04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)

04/06/2020 RM Secured Direct Lending Plc (RMDL)

04/06/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

04/06/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

04/06/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)

04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

04/06/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

04/06/2020 Foresight Technology Vct Plc (FTV)

04/06/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

04/06/2020 AVIVA PLC 8 3/4% CUM (AV.A)

04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

04/06/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)

04/06/2020 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)

04/06/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)

04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)

11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)

11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSDL)

11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group Plc (ORCH)

11/06/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)

11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)

16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)

18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)

18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corporation Gdrrepr 10 Ord Twd10reg S (LTTD)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corp (LTTG)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com