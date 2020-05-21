Interim Result
22/05/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
22/05/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
29/05/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
Final Result
25/05/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
28/05/2020 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)
AGM / EGM
22/05/2020 SDX Energy Inc. (SDX)
22/05/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
22/05/2020 One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP)
22/05/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
22/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
26/05/2020 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
26/05/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
26/05/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
26/05/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
26/05/2020 Xpediator PLC (XPD)
26/05/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
26/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
26/05/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
26/05/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
26/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)
26/05/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
26/05/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)
27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)
27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)
27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)
27/05/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)
28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
28/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)
28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
29/05/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
29/05/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
29/05/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)
29/05/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
29/05/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
29/05/2020 TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (PBLT)
29/05/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
29/05/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
Ex-Dividend
28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)
28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)
28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)
28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)
28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)
28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)
28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)
28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)
28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)
28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)
