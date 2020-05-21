StockMarketWire.com - Product-testing company Intertek Group reported that sales fell in the first four months of 2020, led by weakness in its product division.
In the four months ended April 30, revenue fell 4.6% to £882m on-year, paced by a 6.6% decline in like-for-like revenue in its product business.
Sales in the trade business fell 5.9%, while its resources business rose 2.4%.
The company said the 2019 final dividend of 71.6p or £115m would be paid on 11 June 2020.
Citing a lack of visibility on the coronavirus pandemic, Intertek pulled its guidance and said it was 'too early to quantify the impact of the coronavirus for 2020.'
