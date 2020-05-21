StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services business Knights Group said it would not recommend a dividend amid efforts to save cash and said it expected to report a rise in profit for the year.
Despite the group's 'strong' financial position, the board said it had decided it was not appropriate to recommend paying a dividend given the recent cost saving measures.
The company said it expected to deliver revenue for the full year of circa £74.0m, representing a c.40% increase compared to the prior year and underlying pre-tax profit of about £13.5m, up 44%.
The company reported better than expected year-end net debt position of £15.9m. At 9:51am: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings PLC share price was +2p at 382p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
