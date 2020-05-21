FTSE 100 Intertek Group 5284.00 +7.01% Ocado Group 2099.00 +5.13% Rolls-Royce Holdings 284.30 +3.87% International Consolidated Airlines 206.25 +3.72% Easyjet 567.80 +3.16% Whitbread 2510.00 -11.71% Meggitt 261.85 -4.47% Centrica 35.99 -4.15% Standard Chartered 396.80 -4.04% Lloyds Banking Group 28.72 -3.83% FTSE 250 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 67.20 +9.27% Puretech Health 250.75 +7.62% Rank Group 139.20 +7.08% Mccarthy & Stone 67.95 +6.50% UK Commercial Property Reit Limited 56.80 +5.58% Pets AT Home Group 206.40 -10.18% Inchcape 457.60 -7.67% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.09 -6.36% Hochschild Mining 207.70 -4.29% Sabre Insurance Group 268.25 -4.03% FTSE 350 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 67.20 +9.27% Puretech Health 250.75 +7.62% Rank Group 139.20 +7.08% Intertek Group 5284.00 +7.01% Mccarthy & Stone 67.95 +6.50% Whitbread 2510.00 -11.71% Pets AT Home Group 206.40 -10.18% Inchcape 457.60 -7.67% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.09 -6.36% Meggitt 261.85 -4.47% AIM Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 15.50 +40.91% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +33.33% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 16.50 +22.22% Yu Group 75.00 +20.00% Universe Group 5.25 +16.67% Kibo Mining 0.23 -21.67% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.50 -18.92% AFC Energy 20.23 -16.40% Shield Therapeutics 96.00 -12.73% Galantas Gold Corporation 18.50 -11.90% Overall Market Management Consulting Group 0.54 +535.29% Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 15.50 +40.91% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +33.33% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 16.50 +22.22% Yu Group 75.00 +20.00% Kibo Mining 0.23 -21.67% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.50 -18.92% AFC Energy 20.23 -16.40% Shield Therapeutics 96.00 -12.73% Galantas Gold Corporation 18.50 -11.90%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -