FTSE 100
Intertek Group                          5284.00       +7.01%
Ocado Group                             2099.00       +5.13%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     284.30       +3.87%
International Consolidated Airlines      206.25       +3.72%
Easyjet                                  567.80       +3.16%
Whitbread                               2510.00      -11.71%
Meggitt                                  261.85       -4.47%
Centrica                                  35.99       -4.15%
Standard Chartered                       396.80       -4.04%
Lloyds Banking Group                      28.72       -3.83%

FTSE 250
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       67.20       +9.27%
Puretech Health                          250.75       +7.62%
Rank Group                               139.20       +7.08%
Mccarthy & Stone                          67.95       +6.50%
UK Commercial Property Reit Limited       56.80       +5.58%
Pets AT Home Group                       206.40      -10.18%
Inchcape                                 457.60       -7.67%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       36.09       -6.36%
Hochschild Mining                        207.70       -4.29%
Sabre Insurance Group                    268.25       -4.03%

FTSE 350
AIM
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       15.50      +40.91%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.14      +33.33%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 16.50      +22.22%
Yu Group                                  75.00      +20.00%
Universe Group                             5.25      +16.67%
Kibo Mining                                0.23      -21.67%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.50      -18.92%
AFC Energy                                20.23      -16.40%
Shield Therapeutics                       96.00      -12.73%
Galantas Gold Corporation                 18.50      -11.90%

Overall Market
