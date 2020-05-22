StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Burberry Group                          1421.00       +3.35%
Compass Group                           1163.50       +2.47%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2548.00       +1.31%
Itv                                       76.35       +0.46%
Polymetal International                 1697.00       +0.33%
Prudential                              1028.50       -7.72%
Centrica                                  34.51       -5.43%
HSBC Holdings                            379.23       -4.93%
Meggitt                                  251.65       -4.71%
Standard Chartered                       377.85       -3.49%

FTSE 250
Ip Group                                  59.60       +2.94%
Avast                                    489.80       +2.08%
Helios Towers                            131.40       +1.86%
Airtel Africa                             37.25       +1.64%
Syncona Limited                          201.20       +1.62%
Aj Bell                                  389.75      -12.61%
Go-Ahead Group                          1102.50      -10.29%
Wh Smith                                 915.25       -8.02%
Investec                                 143.40       -7.03%
Wood Group (John)                        183.48       -6.32%

FTSE 350
AIM
Warpaint London                           64.00      +16.36%
Genedrive                                187.50      +13.98%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.40      +12.00%
Synectics                                120.00      +11.63%
OPG Power Ventures                        12.25      +10.36%
Hurricane Energy                           6.13      -49.75%
Tissue Regenix Group                       0.50      -48.72%
PHSC                                       8.50      -15.00%
BowLeven                                   2.75      -11.29%
Velocys                                    3.15      -11.27%

Overall Market
Management Consulting Group                0.37      -13.95%
DP Eurasia                                36.20      -13.60%