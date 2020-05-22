FTSE 100 Burberry Group 1421.00 +3.35% Compass Group 1163.50 +2.47% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2548.00 +1.31% Itv 76.35 +0.46% Polymetal International 1697.00 +0.33% Prudential 1028.50 -7.72% Centrica 34.51 -5.43% HSBC Holdings 379.23 -4.93% Meggitt 251.65 -4.71% Standard Chartered 377.85 -3.49% FTSE 250 Ip Group 59.60 +2.94% Avast 489.80 +2.08% Helios Towers 131.40 +1.86% Airtel Africa 37.25 +1.64% Syncona Limited 201.20 +1.62% Aj Bell 389.75 -12.61% Go-Ahead Group 1102.50 -10.29% Wh Smith 915.25 -8.02% Investec 143.40 -7.03% Wood Group (John) 183.48 -6.32% FTSE 350 Burberry Group 1421.00 +3.35% Ip Group 59.60 +2.94% Compass Group 1163.50 +2.47% Avast 489.80 +2.08% Helios Towers 131.40 +1.86% Aj Bell 389.75 -12.61% Go-Ahead Group 1102.50 -10.29% Wh Smith 915.25 -8.02% Prudential 1028.50 -7.72% Investec 143.40 -7.03% AIM Warpaint London 64.00 +16.36% Genedrive 187.50 +13.98% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.40 +12.00% Synectics 120.00 +11.63% OPG Power Ventures 12.25 +10.36% Hurricane Energy 6.13 -49.75% Tissue Regenix Group 0.50 -48.72% PHSC 8.50 -15.00% BowLeven 2.75 -11.29% Velocys 3.15 -11.27% Overall Market Warpaint London 64.00 +16.36% Genedrive 187.50 +13.98% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.40 +12.00% Synectics 120.00 +11.63% OPG Power Ventures 12.25 +10.36% Hurricane Energy 6.13 -49.75% Tissue Regenix Group 0.50 -48.72% PHSC 8.50 -15.00% Management Consulting Group 0.37 -13.95% DP Eurasia 36.20 -13.60%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
