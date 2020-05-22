StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said fully-owned subsidiary Guident had won a Florida Atlantic University tech competition as one of the most promising startups in South Florida.
Guident commercialised IP & technology to enhance the utility, safety, and enjoyment of autonomous vehicles and delivery drones.
At 9:39am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +1.25p at 14.75p
