FTSE 100
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3687.50       +3.76%
Burberry Group                          1423.00       +3.49%
Whitbread                               2543.50       +3.35%
Carnival                                1010.00       +3.10%
M&G                                      124.23       +2.92%
Prudential                              1038.75       -6.80%
United Utilities Group                   869.80       -5.66%
Severn Trent                            2329.00       -5.63%
International Consolidated Airlines      195.13       -5.32%
HSBC Holdings                            383.30       -3.91%

FTSE 250
Marston's                                 39.32      +20.76%
Future                                  1188.00       +8.79%
Trainline                                534.00       +7.62%
Tui AG                                   309.00       +4.29%
Micro Focus International                423.35       +3.99%
Aj Bell                                  386.75      -13.28%
Go-Ahead Group                          1097.00      -10.74%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       35.10       -5.14%
Puretech Health                          243.75       -4.41%
Spectris                                2578.50       -4.11%

AIM
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.33      +30.00%
Orosur Mining Inc                          3.45      +23.21%
Mysale Group                               5.63      +18.53%
Bezant Resources                           0.13      +18.18%
Coro Energy  Ord 0.1p                      0.50      +17.65%
Tissue Regenix Group                       0.42      -56.41%
Hurricane Energy                           6.95      -43.03%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           0.11      -18.52%
ValiRx                                     7.50      -14.29%
URU Metals                                95.00      -13.64%

