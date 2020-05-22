FTSE 100 Intercontinental Hotels Group 3687.50 +3.76% Burberry Group 1423.00 +3.49% Whitbread 2543.50 +3.35% Carnival 1010.00 +3.10% M&G 124.23 +2.92% Prudential 1038.75 -6.80% United Utilities Group 869.80 -5.66% Severn Trent 2329.00 -5.63% International Consolidated Airlines 195.13 -5.32% HSBC Holdings 383.30 -3.91% FTSE 250 Marston's 39.32 +20.76% Future 1188.00 +8.79% Trainline 534.00 +7.62% Tui AG 309.00 +4.29% Micro Focus International 423.35 +3.99% Aj Bell 386.75 -13.28% Go-Ahead Group 1097.00 -10.74% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 35.10 -5.14% Puretech Health 243.75 -4.41% Spectris 2578.50 -4.11% FTSE 350 Marston's 39.32 +20.76% Future 1188.00 +8.79% Trainline 534.00 +7.62% Tui AG 309.00 +4.29% Micro Focus International 423.35 +3.99% Aj Bell 386.75 -13.28% Go-Ahead Group 1097.00 -10.74% Prudential 1038.75 -6.80% United Utilities Group 869.80 -5.66% Severn Trent 2329.00 -5.63% AIM Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.33 +30.00% Orosur Mining Inc 3.45 +23.21% Mysale Group 5.63 +18.53% Bezant Resources 0.13 +18.18% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.50 +17.65% Tissue Regenix Group 0.42 -56.41% Hurricane Energy 6.95 -43.03% Prospex Oil Gas 0.11 -18.52% ValiRx 7.50 -14.29% URU Metals 95.00 -13.64% Overall Market Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.33 +30.00% Orosur Mining Inc 3.45 +23.21% Marston's 39.32 +20.76% Mysale Group 5.63 +18.53% Bezant Resources 0.13 +18.18% Tissue Regenix Group 0.42 -56.41% Hurricane Energy 6.95 -43.03% Prospex Oil Gas 0.11 -18.52% ValiRx 7.50 -14.29% URU Metals 95.00 -13.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
