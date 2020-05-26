Interim Result

29/05/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

02/06/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)



Final Result

27/05/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

28/05/2020 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)

01/06/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

02/06/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

02/06/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

02/06/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

03/06/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

03/06/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)



AGM / EGM

27/05/2020 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

27/05/2020 Brunner Investment Trust Plc (the) (BUT)

27/05/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

27/05/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)

27/05/2020 Wameja Limited (WJA)

27/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)

27/05/2020 Trident Resources PLC (TRR)

27/05/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)

27/05/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

27/05/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)

27/05/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

27/05/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

27/05/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

27/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

28/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)

28/05/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

28/05/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)

28/05/2020 Kcell JSC (19PS)

28/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

28/05/2020 CPP Group PLC (CPP)

28/05/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

29/05/2020 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)

29/05/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)

29/05/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

29/05/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)

29/05/2020 TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (PBLT)

29/05/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)

29/05/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

29/05/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

30/05/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)

01/06/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

01/06/2020 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)

01/06/2020 Intu Properties (INTU)

01/06/2020 Blackbird Plc (BIRD)

02/06/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

02/06/2020 e-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)

02/06/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

03/06/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)

03/06/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

03/06/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)

03/06/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)

03/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)

03/06/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)



Ex-Dividend

28/05/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

28/05/2020 Nottingham Building Society (NOTP)

28/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

28/05/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

28/05/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

28/05/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)

28/05/2020 RA International Group Plc (RAI)

28/05/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)

28/05/2020 Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

28/05/2020 Seneca Global Income Growth Trust Plc (SIGT)

28/05/2020 Restore PLC (RST)

28/05/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

28/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

28/05/2020 Balfour Beatty B (BBYB)

28/05/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

28/05/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

28/05/2020 Air China (AIRC)

28/05/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)

28/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

28/05/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

28/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)

28/05/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

28/05/2020 DFS Furniture Plc (DFS)

01/06/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)

01/06/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

03/06/2020 Cnooc Ltd Cnooc Sponsored Adr Representing 100 Ord (0A2C)



