StockMarketWire.com - Real estate agency Foxtons said it would be begin re-opening its branches over the course of this week, with all of them expected to open by 1 June.

The company also reported a slump in commissions as lockdown measures weighed on growth.

In the eight weeks between Monday 23 March and Friday 15 May, commissions earned fell 44% on-year, with lettings commissions and sales commissions, down 40% and 61%, respectively.

Mortgage broking revenues, meanwhile, slipped 2%.

