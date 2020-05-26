StockMarketWire.com - Traffic analytics group Tracsis said it had two major rail contracts, with customers did not identify.
The first was a 'significant contract' for the provision of software to 'another major UK rail operator', to be delivered over multiple years and valued at 'several million pounds'.
Tracsis said the contract would not have a major financial impact in the current financial year ending 31 July, but 'helps to underpin our confidence for the future, and the product suite that has been in significant development in recent years'.
The second contract was a 'major' order for the provision of remote condition monitoring technology to an existing customer, was worth several hundred thousand pounds and would be delivered over the coming months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
