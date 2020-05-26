StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it was developing a Covid-19 test kit and had also expanded its laboratory capabilities to offer testing services for the disease.
The company said its Clarigene SARS-CoV-2 test kit had produced preliminary data that it believed showed competitive performance compared to other market leading products.
It also had a rapid turnaround time and low false negative results, it added.
Yourgene Health said it aimed to to release a 'research use only' version of the test by the end of June. A CE-marked in vitro diagnostic kit would follow in July.
'The test will initially be a manual assay and development has commenced with a fully automated version aimed at high throughput laboratories to follow in the coming months,' the company said.
The testing service, meanwhile, would support private testing demand where there were defined testing populations such as UK GP surgeries, private clinics and other corporate clients across UK.
At 9:27am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.5p at 18.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: