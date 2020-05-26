StockMarketWire.com - Staffing group Empresaria said it had remained profitable in April, the first full month of Covid-19 impact, despite net fee income falling 30% against prior year.
The sharp downturn in April followed a weak first quarter, with net fee income down 5% in the quarter compared to the prior year with 'the vast majority of this reduction coming in March as Covid-19 started to impact the group,' the company said.
The company also said it had acquired a further 14.2% stake in ConSol Partners for £1.4m, taking its total interest to 96.7%.
ConSol, a specialist recruitment business in the IT sector, had a focus on niche sectors across communications, cloud and digital.
At 9:35am: [LON:EMR] Empresaria Group PLC share price was 0p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
