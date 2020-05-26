StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar owner Revolution Bars said it had secured an extension to its debt facilities that it was confident would provide sufficient liquidity for the 'foreseeable future'.
NatWest had agreed to further increase the company overall debt facilities, utilising the UK government's Covid-19 loan scheme, the company said.
The bank would provide a £16.5m term loan, while an existing facility would remain at £21.0m.
The term loan would mature on 30 June 2023, following which it would need to be repaid or refinanced.
'With the revised facilities in place, the board is confident that the group will have sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future, even taking into account the board's downside Covid-19 trading scenario,' Revolution Bars said.
At 9:49am: [LON:RBG] Revolution Bars Group Plc share price was +3.25p at 21.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
