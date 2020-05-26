FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 227.10 +19.03% Easyjet 645.60 +15.82% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4107.00 +12.61% Carnival 1092.75 +11.32% Melrose Industries 103.40 +10.97% Whitbread 2517.00 -3.12% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8648.00 -2.46% Fresnillo 780.70 -1.68% Polymetal International 1677.75 -1.31% Astrazeneca 8887.50 -1.21% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 49.23 +38.83% Tui AG 393.40 +30.35% Cineworld Group 71.18 +21.88% Mitchells & Butlers 184.60 +21.13% Ssp Group 286.40 +16.33% Softcat 1193.50 -5.05% Victrex 1930.00 -3.79% Marston's 63.78 -3.36% Hochschild Mining 203.40 -3.14% Centamin 174.18 -3.02% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 49.23 +38.83% Tui AG 393.40 +30.35% Cineworld Group 71.18 +21.88% Mitchells & Butlers 184.60 +21.13% International Consolidated Airlines 227.10 +19.03% Softcat 1193.50 -5.05% Victrex 1930.00 -3.79% Marston's 63.78 -3.36% Hochschild Mining 203.40 -3.14% Whitbread 2517.00 -3.12% AIM Asiamet Resources Limited 3.45 +30.19% Braemar Shipping Services 125.50 +27.41% Beowulf Mining 4.55 +18.18% Proton Power Systems 36.50 +17.74% Dart Group 799.00 +17.33% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.28 -15.38% Katoro Gold Mining 1.95 -15.22% Echo Energy 0.72 -12.12% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.38 -11.76% Bezant Resources 0.12 -11.54% Overall Market Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 49.23 +38.83% Tui AG 393.40 +30.35% Asiamet Resources Limited 3.45 +30.19% Braemar Shipping Services 125.50 +27.41% Cineworld Group 71.18 +21.88% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.28 -15.38% Katoro Gold Mining 1.95 -15.22% Echo Energy 0.72 -12.12% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.38 -11.76% Bezant Resources 0.12 -11.54%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -