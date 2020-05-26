StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      227.10      +19.03%
Easyjet                                  645.60      +15.82%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4107.00      +12.61%
Carnival                                1092.75      +11.32%
Melrose Industries                       103.40      +10.97%
Whitbread                               2517.00       -3.12%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8648.00       -2.46%
Fresnillo                                780.70       -1.68%
Polymetal International                 1677.75       -1.31%
Astrazeneca                             8887.50       -1.21%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       49.23      +38.83%
Tui AG                                   393.40      +30.35%
Cineworld Group                           71.18      +21.88%
Mitchells & Butlers                      184.60      +21.13%
Ssp Group                                286.40      +16.33%
Softcat                                 1193.50       -5.05%
Victrex                                 1930.00       -3.79%
Marston's                                 63.78       -3.36%
Hochschild Mining                        203.40       -3.14%
Centamin                                 174.18       -3.02%

FTSE 350
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       49.23      +38.83%
Tui AG                                   393.40      +30.35%
Cineworld Group                           71.18      +21.88%
Mitchells & Butlers                      184.60      +21.13%
International Consolidated Airlines      227.10      +19.03%
Softcat                                 1193.50       -5.05%
Victrex                                 1930.00       -3.79%
Marston's                                 63.78       -3.36%
Hochschild Mining                        203.40       -3.14%
Whitbread                               2517.00       -3.12%

AIM
Asiamet Resources Limited                  3.45      +30.19%
Braemar Shipping Services                125.50      +27.41%
Beowulf Mining                             4.55      +18.18%
Proton Power Systems                      36.50      +17.74%
Dart Group                               799.00      +17.33%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.28      -15.38%
Katoro Gold Mining                         1.95      -15.22%
Echo Energy                                0.72      -12.12%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.38      -11.76%
Bezant Resources                           0.12      -11.54%

