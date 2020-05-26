StockMarketWire.com - Bank of Cyprus swung to a loss in the first quarter of the year as a jump in credit losses and a fall in income weighed on performance.
For the first quarter of the year, the company reported a loss of €18m, compared with a profit of €5m on-year as income slipped 7% to €145m.
The loss was driven by the higher loan credit losses of €64m, reflecting the deterioration of the macroeconomic outlook, with Covid-related loan credit losses of €28m and additional cost of risk of 88 basis points.
'The economic outlook has deteriorated with the impact of Covid-19, and we are seeing this in reduced levels of activity in transactions and lower demand for new loans. The economic effects are expected to have a negative impact on the Group's 2020 financial performance,' the company said.
At 10:01am: [LON:BOCH] Bank Of Cyprus Holdings share price was +0p at 0.56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: