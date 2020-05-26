StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services provider Gama Aviation said that it and Atkins had been reappointed to deliver military airworthiness reviews to the Royal Air Force's HQ air command and the British Army's joint helicopter command.

The contract would involve the delivery of airworthiness reviews for the next three years for HQ Air, and five years for JHC.


At 2:51pm: [LON:GMAA] Gama Aviation Plc share price was +3p at 46p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com