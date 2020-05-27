StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Regal Petroleum said it was changing its name to Enwell Energy.
The company said it had filed documents to regulators to change the name.
The change would become effective once Companies House had registered the change and issued a new certificate of incorporation.
Further details would be provided in due course, Regal said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
