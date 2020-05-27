StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manger M&G, which was recently spun out of Prudential, said it would continue to pay dividends as planned, despite market ructions and net outflows from its funds lowering its assets under management.
An ordinary dividend of 11.92p per share and a special demerger dividend of 3.85p would be paid on Thursday as previously announced.
Assets under management and administration for the year through March had fallen 8% to £323bn, down from £352bn at the end of 2019.
'The fall largely reflects the shock to markets in March from the disruption associated with the outbreak of Covid-19,' M&G said.
Savings and asset management net client outflows for the quarter were £2.8bn.
The institutional asset management business attracted net inflows of £2.1bn, while the retail savings franchise in the UK saw net inflows of £0.7bn.
Those positive movements were offset by retail asset management net outflows of £5.6bn.
An adjusted operating profit of £134m reflected strong underlying business performance, offset by negative mark-to-market impacts, M&G said.
'I've been through a number of financial crises, but none has been like this terrible pandemic. It is testing all of us, in many different ways,' chief executive John Foley said.
'Fortunately, M&G is a resilient business and I am proud of how my colleagues have risen to the challenge of continuing to serve, from their homes, the millions of customers we have around the world.
'Our financial strength means we can also do the right thing by our shareholders, and make good on our announced intention to pay dividends totalling £410m.'
At 8:46am: [LON:MNG] MG PLC share price was +8.83p at 136.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: