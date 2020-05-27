StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo denied allegations from a London-based hedge fund that it had overstated its cashflow and profits at its PrettyLittleThing subsidary.
The allegations pressured the company's share price to fall sharply on Tuesday.
Shadowfall, a London hedge fund that specialised in taking positions against companies' share prices, reported Boohoo had overstated cashflow by £32m.
Boohoo said it 'strongly' refuted the allegations made in the research note, which also alleged the company was treating cash generated by its PrettyLittleThing (PLT) subsidiary as wholly-owned subsidiary.
'Whilst the group has recognised the minority interest in this manner at a statutory level, for adjusted earnings per share, the group has deemed it appropriate to recognise the full 100% of the 34% of PLT's adjusted net profit to allow its shareholders and readers of the accounts to fully understand PLT's underlying profitability,' the company added.
At 9:28am: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was -8.85p at 329.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: