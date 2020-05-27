StockMarketWire.com - Digital solutions provider Cambridge Cognition said it had won several new contracts to support pharmaceutical clients in delivering virtual clinical trials, including two contracts collectively worth over £1m.
The first of these larger trials leveraged the company's digital health capabilities in a new clinical field for the company. The second was a phase two study investigating the cognitive impact of a new drug for a neurodegenerative disorder.
'There is a great interest being shown in moving to virtual trials and we expect this to be a fast growth segment of the market for years to come, even once the COVID-19 crisis has eased,' the company said.
At 10:03am: [LON:COG] Cambridge Cognition Holdings share price was +3p at 27.5p
