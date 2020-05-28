UK
29/05/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
29/05/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
US
29/05/2020 12:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Personal Spending m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Goods Trade Balance
29/05/2020 12:30 Personal Income m/m
29/05/2020 13:45 Chicago PMI
29/05/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
29/05/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
29/05/2020 06:00 German Retail Sales m/m
29/05/2020 06:00 German Import Prices m/m
29/05/2020 07:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
29/05/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
29/05/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
29/05/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
29/05/2020 08:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
29/05/2020 08:00 Private Loans y/y
29/05/2020 09:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
29/05/2020 09:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
29/05/2020 09:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
JP
29/05/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
29/05/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
29/05/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
29/05/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
29/05/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
29/05/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
