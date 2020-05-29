StockMarketWire.com - General merchandise value retailer B&M European Value Retail reported strong revenue growth in the first eight weeks of its new fiscal year, driven by 'exceptionally strong' DIY and gardening categories.
The company, however, said it did not expect the momentum to continue as lockdown measures ease.
In the first eight weeks of the 2020-to-2021 financial year to 23 May 2020, B&M UK fascia like-for-like revenues rose 22.7%.
The surge in growth followed a strong end to the fourth quarter of the year, driven by a strong showing in March, led by its grocery category, with B&M UK fascia LFL revenues up 6.6% over the quarter.
'We have seen a significant bring-forward of demand in some key categories and the remarkably warm Spring weather in the UK has been a major factor behind this during recent weeks,' the company said.
'We are not expecting this current level of trading to continue as normal shopping patterns resume. Clearly, there is also considerable uncertainty in relation to both the progression of Covid-19 and the economic outlook and it is therefore hard to predict future trading levels,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: