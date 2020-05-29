StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy developer Simec Atlantis Energy said a pre-application consultation process for its Uskmouth power station conversion project in Wales would kick off from Monday.

The consultation, a planning milestone for the project, would run for four weeks up until 29 June.

Following completion of the process, a report would be submitted alongside a full planning application to the local authority, Newport City Council, for determination.


At 8:53am: [LON:SAE] Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 7.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com