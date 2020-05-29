StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy developer Simec Atlantis Energy said a pre-application consultation process for its Uskmouth power station conversion project in Wales would kick off from Monday.
The consultation, a planning milestone for the project, would run for four weeks up until 29 June.
Following completion of the process, a report would be submitted alongside a full planning application to the local authority, Newport City Council, for determination.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
