StockMarketWire.com - Diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds said it had recovered over 100 macro diamonds from two samples taken from the Marsfontein development project in South Africa's Limpopo Province.
The samples comprised 58-tons of fresh high-interest kimberlite and 62-tons of kimberlitic material from one of the residual stockpiles, known as 'Dump E.'
The company said 87 macro diamonds were recovered from the fresh kimberlite with a modelled grade of 50 carats per hundred tonnes, and 24 macro diamonds were recovered from Dump E with a modelled grade of 16 carats per hundred tonnes.
The company also said the sampling results paved the way to carry out further exploration work on Marsfontein to target potential blows.
'Options will be investigated on exploitation of the dumps once the nationwide lock down in South Africa is lifted and a sense of normality returns to diamond markets, post the global Covid-19 pandemic crisis,' it added. At 9:08am: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
