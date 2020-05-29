StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pathfinder Minerals said it had lowered the price of an equity raising following a drop in the value of its shares.
The placing price on the £0.25m issued had been cut to 0.65p per share, down from 1p, following talks with broker Novum.
Pathfinder Minerals shares fell on Wednesday after it announced an unfavourable court ruling in Mozambique related to its dispute over the ownership of a prospect there.
The company had announced on 11 May that it had successfully raised £0.25m at 1p per share.
'Novum advised that it was its opinion that the company's announcement on 27 May would have a material adverse impact on the ability to complete the placing and accordingly Novum had to review its position with respect to the placing on behalf of the underlying placees,' Pathfinder Minerals said.
'It is noted that the company's share price opened considerably lower and closed approximately 16% lower on 27 May at 0.65p as compared to the closing price on 26 May of 0.775p.'
At 9:26am: [LON:PFP] Pathfinder Minerals PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
