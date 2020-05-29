StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Fandango reported wider losses as investment income slipped and costs rose.
For the six months ended 29 February, pre-tax losses widened to £162K from £99K on-year as investment income slipped to £32K from £36K and listing costs jumped to £124K from £24K.
The costs arose from listing fees on the London Stock Exchange, and fees in connection with the current reverse take-over being worked on currently, and other advisory costs, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
