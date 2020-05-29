StockMarketWire.com - Sleep wellness brand Eve Sleep said revenue was in-line with expectations amid 'good' performance in May.
But the company also warned that competition was set to return as retailers make progress on plans to reopen amid easing lockdowns measures.
Overall revenue was in-line with the board's expectations, with improving trading in April continuing into May, after the disruption of the initial lock-down period from the middle of March, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said there was 'clearly uncertainty around the trading environment for the remaining seven months of the financial year, including the ongoing strength of consumer demand and industry competition, as store based retailers advance their plans to re-open as early as June.'
At 9:53am: [LON:EVE] Eve Sleep Plc share price was +0.13p at 1.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
