StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instrument sector investor Judges Scientific said it had acquired Heath Scientific, a maker of calorimetry instruments, for an initial £5.3m in cash.
The company said it believed the interaction between Heath Scientific and Fire Testing Technology, the group's first acquisition in May 2005, would be constructive.
The deal also included an earn-out provision of up to a maximum £2.0m in cash, which would be payable if and to the extent that Heath's adjusted earnings (EBIT) in the financial year to 30 April 2020 or in the 12-month period to 31 December 2020 exceeded £879K.
At 10:00am: [LON:JDG] Judges Scientific PLC share price was +75p at 4970p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
