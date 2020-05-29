StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said it would open four new basis from 1 July in Italy, Cyprus, Ukraine and Albania, and add over 50 associated routes.
The basis would open at Milan Malpensa, Larnaca, Lviv and Tirana.
'We see the potential to re-stimulate demand for low-cost travel and contribute to the vital recovery of tourism in these markets,' chief executive Jozsef Varadi said.
'With our new health and safety protocol designed to ensure that our customers and crew can fly safely, we are able to offer more affordable travel opportunities on our extensive network.'
'Wizz Air's ultra-low cost business model and our strong balance sheet provide a significant competitive advantage in the current environment, while also making us a long-term structural winner in the aviation sector.'
At 1:03pm: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was +48p at 3298p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
