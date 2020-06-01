StockMarketWire.com - Mineral producer Strategic Minerals said it had been awarded around $21.9m in damages and costs by an arbitrator, plus interest.
The damages were won from the main customer of the company's Cobre magnetite operation in Nevada.
The client's assets seized as part of a US Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation, with a court likely to appoint a receiver to manage their assets.
Strategic Minerals said the successful arbitration outcome puts it in the best possible case to seek recovery of the award.
It added, however, that visibility of the extent of that, if any, remained unclear pending further developments and that it remained cautious on the ultimate outcome.
At 8:00am: [LON:SML] Strategic Minerals PLC share price was +0.23p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
