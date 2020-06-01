StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources reported a shallower annual loss after it completed construction of its La Parrilla project in Spain.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to €2.9m, compared to losses of €4.6m on-year. Revenue edged up to €0.37m, from €0.22m on-year.
Construction of La Parrilla was completed in September, while initial production of its T2 stage commenced in November.
Production in the fourth quarter of 2019 had built at a slower pace than anticipated, due to early stage plant challenges, which continued to be resolved.
The timing of a €5.3m grant for La Parrilla from the Junta de Extremadura still needed to be confirmed, as the local government looked to prioritise resources due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Whilst 2019 was a very challenging year with the core priority being completion of the La Parrilla plant and commencement of production and ramp-up, La Parrilla is in operation and is starting to reap the benefits from the substantial plant improvement programme executed over the last three months,' chairman Michael Masterman.
'The bulk of the operational plant improvements have been installed and are now operational.'
'We are of the view that the plant can progressively increase both recoveries and utilisation to increase production to design capacity.'
At 9:04am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: