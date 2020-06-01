StockMarketWire.com - African phosphate explorer and developer Kropz said it had raised a total of US$353,595 through a discounted equity placing also said it had launched an open offer to existing shareholders to raise up to a further US$4m.
The issue price represented a discount of approximately 15.6% to the closing mid-market price of 8 pence per share on 29 May 2020.
The proceeds of the fundraise and the equity facility would be used to 'bring the company's Elandsfontein phosphate project, located in South Africa, into production, and subject to funding raised, advance the new feasibility study at its hinda project in the Republic of Congo, and for general working capital purposes,' the company said.
At 9:50am: [LON:KRPZ] share price was 0p at 8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: