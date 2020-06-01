StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Gama Aviation said it had won a contract from the UK government to complete testing on several emergency services aircraft.
The transmitting portable electronic devices testing was being carried out in-line with the UK Home Office's delivery of a new emergency services network.
This contract facilitated the carrying out of early electro-magnetic compatibility testing on emergency services aircraft in preparation for aircraft communication system installation.
It had been awarded from April 2020 to April 2021.
At 1:12pm: [LON:GMAA] Gama Aviation Plc share price was 0p at 46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: