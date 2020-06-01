StockMarketWire.com - Waste gasification company Eqtec said it had gained an extension of debt maturity dates from its lenders until the end of June 2021.
The company's two major lenders were Altair Group Investment, Riverfort Global Opportunities and YA II PN.
Several other changes were agreed, including that interest would accrue on loans at 10% a year, rather than 12.5% previously.
At 1:19pm: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was +0.05p at 0.31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: