StockMarketWire.com - Media and events group Dods confirmed that lender Barclays Bank had agreed to a nine-month capital payment deferral and waiver of all covenants for the remainder of the calendar year.
The company had a term loan of £3m, with a coupon of 3.25% over three-month Libor payable over five years, which was fully drawn.
The original capital repayments for 31 March 2020, 30 June 2020 and 30 September 2020 would be rescheduled, with 14 equal quarterly repayments starting from 31 December 2020.
At 1:55pm: [LON:DODS] Dods Group PLC share price was 0p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: