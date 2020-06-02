StockMarketWire.com - Retirement home developer McCarthy & Stone said it would commence a phased reopening of its sales offices and construction sites from next Monday.
The company said its initial focus was on restarting sales activities on its already completed developments, as it currently had about 1,350 units of available finished stock.
Build activities would restart gradually, commencing with the reopening of sites closest to completion.
McCarthy & Stone also announced that it had secured access to the UK government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility and has put in place a £300m commercial paper programme under that scheme.
The facility would be used to provide additional liquidity, should it be required.
