StockMarketWire.com - Telecom and IT services provider Toople said subsidiary Direct Market Services had won a 'major' contract with restaurant company Carluccio's.
Last month, Carluccio's was subject to a buyout by Boparan Restaurant and was now set to re-open in line with current government guidelines.
Toople said the contract was an additional win for DMSL, which already provided services to several businesses within Boparan Restaurant.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
