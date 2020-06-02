StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Volga Gas said its output rose in May compared to April, driven by increased demand in domestic markets.
Average production during the month of May was 3,372 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 45% from April.
There was also no repeat of a five-day planned maintenance shut down that occurred in April.
At 8:52am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was -0.9p at 23.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
