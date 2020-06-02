StockMarketWire.com - Anglo-French group Novacyt said sales and confirmed orders for its Covid-19 test had reached €135m (£120m).
The figure included sales of €45m and orders of €90m.
Novacyt said it was now selling the test into more than 130 countries, with the top two being the UK and Germany.
'Novacyt is also pleased with the progress it is making in the US market and expects to update the market in due course,' the company said.
At 9:00am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was -15p at 320p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
