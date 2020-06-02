StockMarketWire.com - The average UK house price fell 1.7% in May, compared to April, to £218,902, according to lender Nationwide.

Nationwide said the slump was the biggest monthly fall since February 2009 and attributable to the Covid-19 crisis.

Compared to a year earlier, though, the average house price in May was still 1.8% higher than it was in May 2019.


