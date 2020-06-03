Interim Result
04/06/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
10/06/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
Final Result
04/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
04/06/2020 Helical Bar PLC (HLCL)
04/06/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
05/06/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
09/06/2020 McKay Securities PLC (MCKS)
09/06/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
09/06/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/06/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
AGM / EGM
04/06/2020 Compagnie De St-Gobain (COD)
04/06/2020 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)
04/06/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)
04/06/2020 Centralnic Group Plc (CNIC)
04/06/2020 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc (GHG)
04/06/2020 Calisen Plc Ord Gbp0.01 Wi (CLSN)
04/06/2020 Georgia Capital Plc (CGEO)
04/06/2020 Cluff Natural Resources PLC (CLNR)
04/06/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
05/06/2020 Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM)
05/06/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
05/06/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
08/06/2020 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)
08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
08/06/2020 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)
09/06/2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc (NOG)
10/06/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc (FLO)
10/06/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group Plc (XSG)
11/06/2020 Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN)
11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc (ALFA)
11/06/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)
11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
Ex-Dividend
04/06/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)
04/06/2020 Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE)
04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
04/06/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
04/06/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
04/06/2020 Jpmorgan Global Growth Income Plc Ord 5p (JGGI)
04/06/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
04/06/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
04/06/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
04/06/2020 Investec (INVR)
04/06/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
04/06/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
04/06/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/06/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)
04/06/2020 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
04/06/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Ltd (UEM)
04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
04/06/2020 RM Secured Direct Lending Plc (RMDL)
04/06/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
04/06/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
04/06/2020 SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT)
04/06/2020 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
04/06/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)
04/06/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
04/06/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
04/06/2020 AVIVA PLC 8 3/4% CUM (AV.A)
04/06/2020 Bank Of America Corp Bank Of America Ord Shs (0Q16)
04/06/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Ltd (HDIV)
04/06/2020 Pepsico Inc Pepsico Ord Shs (0QOS)
04/06/2020 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)
04/06/2020 Renold (32ID)
04/06/2020 Aj Bell PLC (AJB)
04/06/2020 Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE)
04/06/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
04/06/2020 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
04/06/2020 Foresight Technology Vct Plc (FTV)
04/06/2020 Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT)
04/06/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
08/06/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
08/06/2020 Acron Jsc (34NF)
08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)
10/06/2020 Aeci (87FZ)
10/06/2020 Calgary & Edmonton Railway Co (05GM)
10/06/2020 New Brunswick Railway Co (98HT)
10/06/2020 Canadian Pacific Railways (BC87)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc B (TPOB)
11/06/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
11/06/2020 Netease Inc Netease Adr Representing 25 Ord Shs (0K6G)
11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
11/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (WPC)
11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSDL)
11/06/2020 London Security PLC (LSC)
11/06/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
11/06/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
11/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group Plc (ORCH)
11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
11/06/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
11/06/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)
