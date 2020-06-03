StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks maker C&C pulled its final year dividend to conserve cash after annual profit plunged owing Covid-19 impairments and the write down of its Vermont brands.
'Given the absolute focus on liquidity with the high levels of uncertainty, the group will not declare a final dividend for the current financial year,' the company said.
For the 12 months ended 29 February 2020, pre-tax profit fell to €11.6m from €81.8m, while reveneu rose 7.8% to €1.7bn.
The plunge in profit was blamed on exceptional costs amounting to €92.5m with €47.6m directly related to Covid-19, and €34.1m related to write down of Vermont brands.
'In the short-term, execution of our strategy will be impacted by COVID-19, which has necessitated the temporary withdrawal of our future guidance,' the company said.
At 8:31am: [LON:CCR] CC Group PLC share price was +9.8p at 208p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
