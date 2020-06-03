StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo said restrictions covering 50.3% of the shares in its Ukraine-based subsidiary Ferrexpo Poltava Mining had been canceled after it won an appeal against an earlier decision.
The decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal was the highest court ruling in this case and as such this was the final stage in the appeals process, the company said.
On 31 January 2020, a Ukrainian court had placed a restriction covering 50.3% of the shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining (FPM) held by Ferrexpo AG Switzerland, the sole shareholder in FPM.
At 9:24am: [LON:FXPO] Ferrexpo PLC share price was -3.7p at 182.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: