StockMarketWire.com - Empyrean Energy said it had been granted a one-year extension for initial exploration requirements at a block offshore China.
Exploration drilling on block 29/11 would now not be required until 12 June, 2022.
'However, the company remains committed to safely drilling its first well as soon as practicable,' Empyrean Energy said.
At 9:50am: [LON:EME] Empyrean Energy PLC share price was +0.1p at 5p
