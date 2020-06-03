StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had repaid a further £100k of a £5.5m convertible loan note with Riverfort Global Opportunities and YA II PN.
The repayment had reduced the loan's balance to £1.75m and was made through a conversion mechanism involving the allotment of around 52.2m shares in the company to the investors.
At 2:44pm: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was +0.01p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
