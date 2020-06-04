UK
05/06/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
05/06/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations
09/06/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
10/06/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/06/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
10/06/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/06/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/06/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/06/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
12/06/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
15/06/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
16/06/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
16/06/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
16/06/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
17/06/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
17/06/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
17/06/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
17/06/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
17/06/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
17/06/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
18/06/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
18/06/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
18/06/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
18/06/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
18/06/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
18/06/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
22/06/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
22/06/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
23/06/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/06/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
26/06/2020 12:00 BOE Quarterly Bulletin
29/06/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
29/06/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
29/06/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
29/06/2020 09:30 Revised Business Investment q/q
29/06/2020 09:30 Current Account
29/06/2020 09:30 Final GDP q/q
29/06/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
30/06/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
30/06/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
01/07/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
02/07/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
03/07/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
03/07/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
US
05/06/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
05/06/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
05/06/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
05/06/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
09/06/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
09/06/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
09/06/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
09/06/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
09/06/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
10/06/2020 13:30 CPI m/m
10/06/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m
10/06/2020 19:00 Federal Funds Rate
10/06/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance
10/06/2020 19:00 FOMC Statement
10/06/2020 19:00 FOMC Economic Projections
10/06/2020 19:30 FOMC Press Conference
11/06/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
11/06/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
11/06/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
11/06/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
12/06/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
12/06/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
12/06/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
15/06/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/06/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
16/06/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
16/06/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
16/06/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
16/06/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
16/06/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
16/06/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
17/06/2020 13:30 Housing Starts
17/06/2020 13:30 Building Permits
17/06/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
18/06/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
18/06/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
18/06/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
18/06/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
19/06/2020 13:30 Current Account
22/06/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
23/06/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/06/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
23/06/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
24/06/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/06/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
25/06/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
25/06/2020 13:30 Final GDP Price Index q/q
25/06/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
25/06/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
25/06/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
25/06/2020 13:30 Final GDP q/q
26/06/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
26/06/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
26/06/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
26/06/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
26/06/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
29/06/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
30/06/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
30/06/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
30/06/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
01/07/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
01/07/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/07/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/07/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
02/07/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
02/07/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
02/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
02/07/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
03/07/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
03/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
03/07/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
03/07/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
03/07/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
EU
05/06/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
05/06/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
08/06/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
08/06/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
09/06/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
09/06/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
09/06/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q
09/06/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q
10/06/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
11/06/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q
12/06/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
12/06/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
12/06/2020 09:00 Italian Quarterly Unemployment Rate
12/06/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m
15/06/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
16/06/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
16/06/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
16/06/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
17/06/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
17/06/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
18/06/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
18/06/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
19/06/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/06/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
19/06/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/06/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
23/06/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/06/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/06/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
23/06/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/06/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
24/06/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
25/06/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
26/06/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
26/06/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
29/06/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
30/06/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/06/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
30/06/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
30/06/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/06/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
30/06/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
30/06/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/07/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/07/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/07/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
02/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/07/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
02/07/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
02/07/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
03/07/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/07/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/07/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
03/07/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
03/07/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
03/07/2020 09:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
JP
05/06/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
05/06/2020 06:00 Leading Indicators
08/06/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y
08/06/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q
08/06/2020 00:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
08/06/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
08/06/2020 00:50 Current Account
08/06/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
09/06/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
09/06/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
09/06/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
10/06/2020 00:50 PPI y/y
11/06/2020 00:50 BSI Manufacturing Index
12/06/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
17/06/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
17/06/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
19/06/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
19/06/2020 00:50 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
19/06/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
23/06/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/06/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
24/06/2020 00:50 BOJ Summary of Opinions
24/06/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
26/06/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
30/06/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
30/06/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
30/06/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
30/06/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
01/07/2020 00:50 Tankan Non-Manufacturing Index
01/07/2020 00:50 Tankan Manufacturing Index
01/07/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/07/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
02/07/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com