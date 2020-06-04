StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Wizz Air has reported that in May, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 38.4% higher due to a drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased in line with capacity.
In its May 2020 traffic and CO2 emission statistics, the company said it operated 6% of its capacity during the month at 61% load factor.
The low-cost carrier said that it 'continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines', with 57.3 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 30 May 2020.
Wizz Air said it also announced in May the opening of four new bases from 1 July, deploying 11 aircraft and launching over 50 new routes to Milan Malpensa in Italy, Larnaca in Cyprus, Lviv in Ukraine and Tirana in Albania.
At 8:17am: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was -65p at 3591p
