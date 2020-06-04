StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment technology provider Dillistone Group said a 'small' loss was the most likely outcome for the first half of the year.
The company also said it had entered into an agreement to secure a £1.5m loan repayable over 6 years at an interest rate of 3.99% over base.
'The board has undertaken a series of stress testing models for the business and now believes that the range of likely outcomes for the current financial year has significantly improved since the trading update on 16 April 2020,' the company said.
At 9:51am: [LON:DSG] Dillistone Group PLC share price was +2p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: